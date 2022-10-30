VIDEO: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda Direct Original RENT Stars in TICK, TICK... BOOM! Movie
The film was Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut.
On his Instagram account, Lin Manuel Miranda has posted behind-the-scenes footage of himself working on adding a "La Vie Boheme" gesture to the TICK, TICK... BOOM! movie's "Sunday" choreography with RENT original stars Adam Pascal, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Wilson Jermaine Heredia.
Watch the footage below!
tick, tick... BOOM! is an autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. The film was Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut.
The film stars Academy Award nominee & Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús, Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford, The Roots' Tariq Trotter, with Emmy and Tony Award winner Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens.
Andrew Garfield plays Jon, a young theater composer who's waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before he's due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan (Alexandra Shipp), who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael (Robin de Jesús), who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?
