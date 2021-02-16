VIDEO: Watch Leslie Odom Jr. & the Cast of ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI in 'Behind The Scene'

AFI AWARDS celebrates ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI... with brand new content featuring the director and stars of the film. Director Regina King accepts the AFI AWARDS honor on behalf of the creative ensemble and introduces the film to the AFI Movie Club audience. The actors in the film, Leslie Odom Jr., Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge and Kingsley Ben-Adir, take the audience "Behind the Scene" in this once-in-a-lifetime convergence of legends in which Malcolm X, Cassius Clay, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown all meet over the course of an evening together to debate and celebrate what it means to be Black in America.

Watch the "Behind the Scene" video below!

"ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI... is a knockout. This powerfully imagined gathering of giants - Malcolm X, Cassius Clay, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown - announces the arrival of Regina King as a singular voice behind the camera. A meticulously choreographed dreamscape that leaps from the words of writer Kemp Powers, the film asks, 'What if...' and then confronts the complicated legacy of race in America with searing insights ignited by a war of words, the bonds of brotherhood and the hope that change is gonna come." -The American Film Institute

Based on the award-winning play of the same name, and directed by Regina King, One Night In Miami... is a fictional account inspired by the historic night these four formidable figures spent together. It looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. More than 40 years later, their conversations on racial injustice, religion, and personal responsibility still resonate.

The film was released on Amazon Prime Video on January 15th.

The AFI AWARDS celebration is sponsored by Audi, a supporter of AFI programs for the past 17 years. To commemorate each of the AFI AWARDS recipients, Audi has created the AFI AWARDS Audi Scholarships initiative providing scholarships in the name of the honorees to women and BIPOC Fellows at the AFI Conservatory - for a total contribution of $250,000. Congratulations to Andrea Camacho-Tiznado, Directing Fellow, recipient of the AFI AWARDS Audi Scholarship in the name of AFI AWARDS Honoree ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI...