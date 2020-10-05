VIDEO: Watch Kevin Bacon, Alan Menken & More Celebrate 20th Anniversary of The Ridgefield Playhouse
For 20 years, The Ridgefield Playhouse has been the heart and soul of the community, culture and economy in Ridgefield, CT.
Although they had to close their doors to inside shows on March 13th, move/cancel more than 120 shows so far (equaling a loss of more than $3 million in ticket income), the show went on over the weekend.
The Ridgefield Playhouse 20th Anniversary Gala with Bruce Hornsby featured virtual appearances by Alan Menken, Bernie Williams, Debbie Gravitte, Ed Kowalczyk, Giancarlo Esposito, Gilbert Gottfried, Graham Nash, Jeffrey Tambor, Joan Baez, Kevin Bacon, Paul Shaffer, Paula Poundstone, Rudy Marconi, Stephen Schwartz, Todd Rundgren, & Suzanne Vega!
For more information visit: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.
