VIDEO: Watch Jefferson Mays, Michael Arden & More Give Sneak Peek of A CHRISTMAS CAROL LIVE

The theatrical event will be released worldwide on Saturday, November 28.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a special filmed version of Charles Dickens' beloved holiday classic A Christmas Carol starring one of the finest stage actors of our time, Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays, will be released worldwide on Saturday, November 28. This streaming video event will benefit partner theaters all around the United States that have been devastated by the pandemic. Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Michael Arden, adapted by Mays, Susan Lyons, and Arden, and conceived by Arden and Tony Award nominee Dane Laffrey, the filmed version is based on the wildly acclaimed 2018 production which made its world premiere at Los Angeles' Geffen Playhouse.

Anything is possible when you have imagination - and director, Michael Arden. #achristmascarollive #marleywasdead pic.twitter.com/aM5iMe1NKK - A Christmas Carol Live (@axmascarollive) November 13, 2020

Jefferson Mays won a Tony Award® for playing 40 roles in I Am My Own Wife. Now, he's taking on his greatest feat yet--over 50 roles that must be seen to be believed. pic.twitter.com/6LZWh1lZzN - A Christmas Carol Live (@axmascarollive) November 11, 2020

A Christmas Carol was filmed at New York's United Palace, chosen to preserve the power of the theatrical storytelling Mays and Arden have created.

Experience A Christmas Carol unlike any other - past, present or future. The timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge comes to thrilling new life as Jefferson Mays plays over 50 roles in a virtuosic, master class of a performance that must be seen to be believed. This theatrical achievement comes from the haunting vision of one of Broadway's most imaginative directors, Michael Arden.

Staged exclusively for this film and captured live with breathtaking clarity, this must-watch streaming event conjures the powerful spirits of Christmas and brings all the magic of live theatre home for the holidays.

