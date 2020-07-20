VIDEO: Watch Hunter Foster, Jen Cody, Christopher Sieber and More on THE MUNY 2020 SUMMER VARIETY HOUR- Live at 9:15pm!
The world premiere of The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! will air tonight, July 20, at 9:15 p.m. EST. The show will include never-before aired clips from past Muny summer productions, cast reunion sing-alongs, songs and dances created via video by Muny artists from across the U.S., Munywood Squares and so much more. Tune in right here to watch live!
The inaugural show will include:
-Scenes from The Muny's productions of Disney's The Little Mermaid, Singin' in the Rain; The Wiz and The Music Man
-Muny artists and real-life couple Jen Cody and Hunter Foster performing "The Doctor Is In" from You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown
-Members of The Muny's 2019 cast of Paint Your Wagon singing the rousing "How Can I Wait?"
-Broadway and Muny veteran Lara Teeter dancing through The Muny in "Take Me Away"
-Performances by the Muny Kids, including "Happiness" from You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown
-A live vocal performance from Broadway and The Muny's Ken Page, singing "Memory" from Cats
-Broadway and Muny star Ashley Brown performing "Climb Ev'ry Mountain" from The Sound of Music
-Behind-the-scenes stories about what's happening at The Muny
-Munywood Squares - a hilarious, Muny-themed gameshow hosted by Gordon Greenberg featuring nine hilarious Muny stars, including E. Faye Butler, J. Harrison Ghee, Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Vicki Lewis, Steve Rosen, Jeffrey Schecter, John Scherer and Christopher Sieber and much, much more!
"This is just an incredible lineup to begin with," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer, Mike Isaacson. "My hope is this will give our Muny family in St. Louis and throughout the country an hour of laughter, joy and yes, maybe a tear or two."
"As we step into the next five weeks of our online season, I am so thrilled we have this group of incredible artists to open the variety hour," said Muny President and CEO, Denny Reagan. "They're not only known in their own right, but also wonderful members of the Muny family. We are all in for a marvelous evening of entertainment and fun."
After the live broadcast, each program will be repeated only once on the following Thursday at 9:15 p.m. EST, which will also be captioned and audio described.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Rosie O'Donnell Confirms She Will Play Mrs. Brice in FUNNY GIRL Revival
Rosie O'Donnell further confirmed the longstanding rumor that a revival of Funny Girl is coming to Broadway with Rosie in the role of Mrs. Brice, Fann...
Federal Unemployment Supplement Could Be $200-$400 After July 31
Republican lawmakers are considering an additional stimulus package adding $200 to $400 per week to unemployment benefits after July 31. The lower fig...
VIDEO: Katharine McPhee, Shoshana Bean, and Megan Hilty Perform a Mashup of Songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber
Katharine McPhee, Shoshana Bean, and Megan Hilty joined forces for an epic mashup of songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber!...
Bill Timms, Noted Broadway Talent Agent, Has Passed Away at 62
The Broadway community is mourning the loss of a man whose name may have never appeared on a credits page, but whose presence had a pronounced impact ...
R&H Movie Night to Feature CINDERELLA Starring Julie Andrews
R&H Movie Night will continue on Friday, July 24 with a live viewing party of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, the classic 1957 film starring Acade...
GLEE Creators Pen Touching Tribute to Naya Rivera and Reveal Plans For a College Fund For Her Son
Glee creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan have written a touching tribute to Naya Rivera, who passed away at age 33 after boating with h...