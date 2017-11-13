VIDEO: Watch Highlights from CRAZY FOR YOU at D.C.'s Signature Theatre

Signature Theatre presents the Gershwins' & Ken Ludwig's musical comedy Crazy For You. This new production is directed by Signature Theatre's Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature's West Side Story, La Cage Aux Folles) with choreography by Tony Award nominee Denis Jones (Broadway's Holiday Inn, Honeymoon in Vegas). Crazy for You runs now through January 14, 2018 in Signature Theatre's MAX Theatre. Check out a brand-new trailer for the show below!

Previously announced Danny Gardner (Broadway's Dames at Sea) and Ashley Spencer (Broadway's Grease) are set to star as Bobby Child and Polly Baker, alongside Bobby Smith (Signature'sTitanic) as Bela Zangler, Natascia Diaz (Signature's West Side Story) as Irene Roth, and Cole Burden (Broadway's The Bridges of Madison County) as Lank Hawkins. Gardner, Spencer, Smith, Diaz and Burden are joined in the cast by Sean Bell(The Radio City Christmas Spectacular) as Billy/Perkins, DeMoya Watson Brown(Signature's Jelly's Last Jam) as Louise, Kurt Boehm (Signature's West Side Story) as Mingo, Jennifer Cordiner (Signature's West Side Story) as Betsy, Tricia Desario (42nd Street, National Tour) as Margie, Sherri L. Edelen (Signature's Gypsy) as Mother/Patricia Fodor, Colleen Hayes (Signature's West Side Story) as Patsy, Andre Hinds (Signature's Jesus Christ Superstar) as Custus, Elise Kowalick (Shakespeare Theatre's Romeo and Juliet) as Vera, Robert Mintz(Signature's The Visit) as Jimmy, Georgina Moore (42nd Street, National Tour) as Sheila, Corinne Munsch (Bullets Over Broadway, National Tour) as Mitzi, A. Ross Neal (Orlando Shakespeare Theatre'sNicholas Nickleby) as Moose, Maria Rizzo (Signature's A Little Night Music) as Tess, Robbie Roby (Broadway's Billy Elliot) as Wyatt, Thomas Adrian Simpson (Signature's Jesus Christ Superstar) as Pete/Eugene Fodor, Harrison Smith (Signature's Jesus Christ Superstar) as Sam, and Harry A. Winter(Signature's Hairspray) as Everett Baker.

Bobby Child, a musical-loving banker sent to foreclose on a small-town theatre decides to revive it instead with the magic of the Follies, some slapstick comedy and a whole lot of charm. Crazy for You is flush with mistaken identities, a classic love story, tap numbers and George and Ira Gershwin's glorious songs including "I've Got Rhythm," "Someone to Watch Over Me," "Embraceable You" and "Nice Work if You Can Get It."

