VIDEO: Watch Gillian Anderson, Vanessa Kirby and Ben Foster in A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE- Live at 2pm!

National Theatre at Home is back this week with the Young Vic's production of Tennessee Williams' timeless masterpiece, A Streetcar Named Desire, with Gillian Anderson, Vanessa Kirby and Ben Foster. Tune in today (2pm EST) to watch. It will be available through May 28.

As Blanche's fragile world crumbles, she turns to her sister Stella for solace - but her downward spiral brings her face to face with the brutal, unforgiving Stanley Kowalski. A Streetcar Named Desire, directed by Benedict Andrews, was filmed live on stage at London's Young Vic theatre by National Theatre Live in 2014.

The running time is 3 hours and 25 minutes with a very short interval, and it is subtitled. BBFC rating 15 when released in cinema. Contains scenes featuring sexual violence and domestic abuse.

To support the Young Vic, please visit youngvic.org/donate, or texta??10YOUNGVICa??toa??70470a??to donate £10. Texta??20YOUNGVICa??toa??70470a??to donate £20. If you'd like to support us, you can donate here:a??https://www.nationaltheatre.org.uka??or text NTATHOME 10 to 70085 to donate £10. Text NTATHOME 20 to 70085 to donate £20.a??

