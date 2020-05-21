VIDEO: Watch Gillian Anderson, Vanessa Kirby and Ben Foster in A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE- Live at 2pm!
National Theatre at Home is back this week with the Young Vic's production of Tennessee Williams' timeless masterpiece, A Streetcar Named Desire, with Gillian Anderson, Vanessa Kirby and Ben Foster. Tune in today (2pm EST) to watch. It will be available through May 28.
As Blanche's fragile world crumbles, she turns to her sister Stella for solace - but her downward spiral brings her face to face with the brutal, unforgiving Stanley Kowalski. A Streetcar Named Desire, directed by Benedict Andrews, was filmed live on stage at London's Young Vic theatre by National Theatre Live in 2014.
The running time is 3 hours and 25 minutes with a very short interval, and it is subtitled. BBFC rating 15 when released in cinema. Contains scenes featuring sexual violence and domestic abuse.
To support the Young Vic, please visit youngvic.org/donate, or texta??10YOUNGVICa??toa??70470a??to donate £10. Texta??20YOUNGVICa??toa??70470a??to donate £20. If you'd like to support us, you can donate here:a??https://www.nationaltheatre.org.uka??or text NTATHOME 10 to 70085 to donate £10. Text NTATHOME 20 to 70085 to donate £20.a??
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As Broadway World reported last week, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero finally woke up from a coma that was a result of complications from coronavirus, w... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Full BOMBSHELL Concert, Plus a Virtual SMASH Reunion
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE will present a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuring... (read more)
STAR TREK: VOYAGER to Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Cast Reunion On STARS IN THE HOUSE
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that the cast of 'Star Trek: Voyager' will reunite LIVE on 'Stars In The House' on Tuesday, May 26th at... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Audra McDonald, Meryl Streep, Dolly Parton & More Come Together for A Night of Covenant House Stars
Hollywood stars and Broadway veterans are teaming up tonight, May 18 at 8pm ET/5pm PT to celebrate Covenant House, the international charity providing... (read more)
Photo Flash: See Bette Midler, Ben Platt, Judith Light, and More in a First Look at THE POLITICIAN Season 2
Netflix has shared a first look at season two of The Politician, starring Ben Platt, Bette Midler, Judith Light, Gwyneth Paltrow, Laura Dreyfuss, and ... (read more)
Voting Now Open For Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Top 15
Voting is now open for BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Top 15! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote! ... (read more)