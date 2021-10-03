VIDEO: Watch Full THE KENNEDY CENTER AT 50; Featuring SOFT POWER, Joshua Henry, Kelli O'Hara & More

The Kennedy Center's 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert, which was taped in the Concert Hall on Tuesday, September 14, is now available to watch in full on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video App.

Echoing "An American Pageant for the Arts," the 1962 event conducted by Leonard Bernstein, this special celebration and re-launch of live, in-person performing arts in America was hosted by six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald with special guest Caroline Kennedy and featured the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO).

The concert is directed and choreographed by Emmy Award® winner and Tony Award nominee Joshua Bergasse and features newly announced conductors JoAnn Falletta, Steven Reineke and Thomas Wilkins.

Preeminent artists throughout The Kennedy Center at 50, including Common, Renée Fleming, Ben Folds, Punch Brothers, Darren Criss, Christian McBride and Rachael Price, join the NSO to recognize the great performance traditions that have enriched our varied cultural heritage and the bright future that lies ahead.

Performers included Herman Cornejo, Randall Goosby, Cassandra Trenary, Tony Yazbeck, Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Ray Chen, Robert Glasper, Joshua Henry, Bettye Lavette, Kelli O'Hara, Gaby Moreno, Zhu Wang, the original cast of David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori's Soft Power, and others.