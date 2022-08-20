VIDEO: Watch FUNNY GIRL, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park

Click Here for More on BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! iHeartMedia New York's 106.7 LITE FM continued its 2022 season of the beloved series today with FREE performances all August long. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to join 106.7 LITE FM starting at 11 a.m., with open-air lunch hour performances running from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. on the Bryant Park Stage.

This week's lineup featured performances from the Broadway casts of 1776, Come From Away, Funny Girl, A Beautiful Noise, and Wicked.

Watch highlights below and check back next week for the final performances from the casts of A Strange Loop, Beetlejuice, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and Six. *Schedule subject to change.