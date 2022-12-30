VIDEO: Watch Emma Thompson's Final Scene In MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie on Netflix
Matilda the Musical is now streaming on Netflix.
Netflix has released two scenes from the film adaptation of Matilda the Musical. Watch the students of Crunchem Hall take on Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull below!
A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.
Joining Thompson in the new film is Alisha Weir as Matilda, Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey, Sindhu Vee as Miss Phelps, and Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough as Mr. and Mrs. Trunchbull.
Directed by Tony Award-winning director Matthew Warchus (Matilda The Musical), the film is produced by Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan for Working Title, Jon Finn (Billy Elliot), and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company. Screenwriter Dennis Kelly adapts the Royal Shakespeare Company's production for the big screen, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.
Watch the new scenes here:
