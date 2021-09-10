VIDEO: Watch Doja Cat Recreate GREASE in a New Pepsi Ad

Doja Cat brings us back to Rydell High as she recreates Grease in an all-new ad for Pepsi-Cola.

Singing "You're The One That I Want", Doja Cat gives us her best Pink Lady impression as Pepsi-Cola launches their new "Soda Shop" collection. The collection features two new flavors, including cream soda and black cherry.

The mini-music video recreates popular the scenes "Summer Nights" and "You're The One That I Want" from the classic 1978 film. The original stage production of "Grease" celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

The new ad will premiere on television this Sunday, September 11, as Doja Cat hosts the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. She is also slated to take the stage with a special medley performance of songs from her latest album, "Planet Her". Doja is almost nominated this year, for Video of the Year ("Kiss Me More" ft. SZA), Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration ("Kiss Me More" ft. SZA), and Best Visual Effects ("You Right" with The Weeknd).

The 2021 "VMAs" return to New York City airing LIVE from Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12 at 8PM ET/PT. Previously announced performers include Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Rodrigo, Chlöe, Shawn Mendes and Twenty One Pilots.

Watch the new ad here: