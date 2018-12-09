VIDEO: Watch Cast Members From KINKY BOOTS Perform a Parody of Frank Sinatra's 'My Way' at Red Bucket Follies

Equality, inclusion and joy permeated the performances at this year's poignant and record-breaking Red Bucket Follies. The show celebrated six weeks of enthusiastic fundraising by 67 Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring shows for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Red Bucket Follies raised $6,113,301 for Broadway Cares, the highest fall fundraising total in Broadway Cares' 30-year history. The record was announced Tuesday by Cherry Jones (The Lifespan of a Fact),Christopher Sieber (The Prom) and Michael Urie (Torch Song). The special guests also presented the awards to the top fundraisers and best performances across the two afternoons.

The company of Kinky Boots took top honors for best onstage presentation. In its number, Kinky Boots bid a farcical farewell to Broadway before the hit show closes this April after six unforgettable years. Dressed in their "True Colors," a rainbow of head-to-toe spandex bodysuits, the cast performed a punchy parody of the Frank Sinatra classic "My Way" as they lamented hardships of saying goodbye to a Broadway show.

The number was written and directed by Adinah Alexander.

Watch the full performance here!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You