VIDEO: Watch Ariana DeBose Perform 'America' in New WEST SIDE STORY Music Video

Steven Spielberg's award-winning, critically-acclaimed "West Side Story" is now streaming on Disney+ in the U.S. and most international countries.

Watch the film's Anita, Academy Award-nominee Ariana DeBose, perform "America" in a new music video below!

Nominated for 7 Academy Awards® including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose) and 11 Critics' Choice Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno), "West Side Story" is the winner of three Golden Globe® awards-Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy; Best Actress, Musical or Comedy (Rachel Zegler) and Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose).

Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winner Tony Kushner, "West Side Story" tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City.

This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Brian d'Arcy James (Officer Krupke); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); with Rita Moreno (as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works); and introducing Rachel Zegler (Maria.) Moreno - one of only three artists to be honored with Academy®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Tony® and Peabody Awards - also serves as one of the film's executive producers.

The film is produced by Spielberg, p.g.a., Academy Award®-nominated producer Kristie Macosko Krieger, p.g.a. and Tony Award®-winning producer Kevin McCollum. "West Side Story" has been adapted for the screen from the original 1957 Broadway show. Original choreography by Jerome Robbins, based on the stage play, book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, play conceived, directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, music by Leonard Bernstein.

The West Side Story Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features 21 songs from the film and is available in both standard digital and physical (CD and vinyl) configurations, as well as a digital release in Dolby Atmos Music.

Watch the new music video here: