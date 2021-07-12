VIDEO: Watch Andrew Barth Feldman Takeover Our Instagram!

Andrew Barth Feldman took over our Instagram story on July 11! He took us along on his day preparing for his performance of Park Map at Feinstein's/54 Below, from the moment he woke up to rehearsing right before the show!

Missed all the fun? No worries! Check out highlights from the takeover below.

Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series") returns to the stage equipped with his extraordinarily specific area of expertise: the Disney Parks. Through song, Park Map will hilariously detail the winding history of the Disney Parks while vulnerably exploring Andrew's own increasingly complex relationship with the most magical place on earth. Directed by Marc Tumminelli with music direction by Jon Balcourt, Park Map will feature various musical styles, some of Andrew's own original songs, and possibly too much discussion about Superstar Limo. This show will be streamed live during its final performance.

The stream of Park Map comes on the release weekend of Feldman's debut single, "Every Pretty Girl," which will be performed in the show along with three other original songs. You can hear "Every Pretty Girl" on all streaming platforms starting Thursday, July 8.

Live from Feinstein's/54 Below was designed to make more shows accessible to fans from across the globe. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.