VIDEO: WEST SIDE STORY's Cast and Creatives Discuss the Production on 60 MINUTES

The current revival of West Side Story was the subject of a new feature of this Sunday's 60 Minutes.

Cast and crew members were interviewed about the show, what makes it different from past productions, and more.

Among those 60 Minutes chatted with were director Ivo van Hove and producer Scott Rudin.

60 MINUTES cameras were there on the first day of rehearsal as the show's producer, Scott Rudin, addressed the cast, telling them, "This isn't going to be a West Side Story like anybody has ever seen." Part of what makes it new is the integration of video during the performance. When the audience walks into the theater, the first thing they will see is a black video wall that's 70 feet wide and 40 feet tall.



"That's it...that's West Side Story," says Scott Rudin, a successful Broadway veteran producer. "It's a BLACK BOX fully exposed, guts and all. It's not West Side Story of 1957. It's just not that."

A segment was also filmed with Stephen Sondheim, who discussed which lyrics from the show make him embarrassed to listen to now.

Watch all of the clips from the segment here!

West Side Story opens on Thursday, February 20, 2020. The show has been in previews at the Broadway Theatre since December 10.

Directed by Tony-winner Ivo van Hove, the show stars Isaac Powell and Juilliard student Shereen Pimentel as the show's other star-crossed lover, Maria. Also in the company are Yesenia Ayala as Anita, Amar Ramasar as Bernardo, Dharon E. Jones as Riff, Zuri Noelle Ford as Anybodys, Jacob Guzman as Chino, and more. The show will feature 32 Broadway debuts , and will mark the first Broadway production for choreographer Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker.

van Hove promises a radical, thrilling new interpretation of the iconic show, which features a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.





