VIDEO: WAITRESS and Amanda Kloots Pay Tribute to Nick Cordero on Opening Night

The hit musical Waitress opened up once more this evening as Broadway continues its highly-anticipated return!

Go inside the show's emotional curtain call, as the company was joined by Amanda Kloots, the wife of late original cast member, Nick Cordero, for a singalong to his original tune, "Live Your Life."

Nick originated the role of Earl Hunterson in the show's original Broadway run. His life was tragically cut short in July 2020 following a prolonged fight against Covid-19.

Earlier tonight the ravenous and emotional audience celebrated the return of live theatre with a pre-show ovation.

Tonight the production also welcomed New York State Senator and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for a celebratory backstage visit!

Sara Bareilles, the Grammy Award-winning composer of Waitress, stars in the musical as Jenna Hunterson for it's first weeks back onstage. Joining Sara for the show's return is Eric Anderson (Cal) Charity Angel Dawson (Becky), Christopher Fitzgerald (Ogie), Drew Gehling (Dr. Pomatter), Caitlin Houlahan (Dawn), Dakin Matthews (Joe) and Joe Tippett (Earl). The ensemble is Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe, Emily Koch, Max Kumangai, Anastacia McCleskey, Gerianne Pérez, Stephanie Torns, and Nyla Watson.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself. Through the support of her fellow Waitresses and an unexpected romance Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Waitress celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose and the beauty of a well baked pie.