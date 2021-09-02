BWW Photo Exclusive: WAITRESS Welcomes Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Opening Night

Click Here for More Articles on WAITRESS

The hit musical Waitress is opening up once more this evening as Broadway continues its highly-anticipated return! To celebrate the return of live theatre at the Barrymore and beyond, New York State Senator and Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer, stopped in for a visit with the Waitress family.

Check out photos from inside opening night and Senator Schumer's visit backstage here!

Sara Bareilles, the Grammy Award-winning composer of Waitress, stars in the musical as Jenna Hunterson for it's first weeks back onstage. Joining Sara for the show's return is Eric Anderson (Cal) Charity Angel Dawson (Becky), Christopher Fitzgerald (Ogie), Drew Gehling (Dr. Pomatter), Caitlin Houlahan (Dawn), Dakin Matthews (Joe) and Joe Tippett (Earl). The ensemble is Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe, Emily Koch, Max Kumangai, Anastacia McCleskey, Gerianne Pérez, Stephanie Torns, and Nyla Watson.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself. Through the support of her fellow Waitresses and an unexpected romance Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Waitress celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose and the beauty of a well baked pie.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas