VIDEO: WAITRESS Receives a Rapturous Welcome As the Curtain Goes Up on Opening Night

The hit musical Waitress is opening up once more this evening as Broadway continues its highly-anticipated return! Tonight, the production gave social media a glimpse inside the Ethel Barrymore Theatre as the lights went down and the curtain prepared to go up.

Check out their TikTok as a ravenous and emotional audience celebrates the return of live theatre as they prepare to experience a Broadway musical for the first time since March 2020.

Tonight the production also welcomed New York State Senator and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for a celebratory backstage visit!

Sara Bareilles, the Grammy Award-winning composer of Waitress, stars in the musical as Jenna Hunterson for it's first weeks back onstage. Joining Sara for the show's return is Eric Anderson (Cal) Charity Angel Dawson (Becky), Christopher Fitzgerald (Ogie), Drew Gehling (Dr. Pomatter), Caitlin Houlahan (Dawn), Dakin Matthews (Joe) and Joe Tippett (Earl). The ensemble is Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe, Emily Koch, Max Kumangai, Anastacia McCleskey, Gerianne Pérez, Stephanie Torns, and Nyla Watson.