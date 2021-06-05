VIDEO: Victoria Clark Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with Tony winner Victoria Clark, who will soon appear in Broadway Stories & Songs with Ted Sperling on June 5 (2pm). Get tickets today!

"It was a bizarre experience filming this because we had six remote cameras and no audience, of course. I had my mic and I was singing and working the room, but there was nobody there! There's not even camera people to fool around with!" Clark explained. "But it was still better than nothing. The joy of telling these stories with Ted- I've known him for more than 40 years and we went to college together- just being able to sing in a beautiful room with him and a gorgeous piano... the acoustics are insane. That's what it comes down to in the end- making music and celebrating. It was such a gift and I'm thrilled to be sharing it with people."

What can fans expect to hear? "I am doing something from [The Light in the] Piazza, but not what I normally do. And I'm doing a song by Jane Kelly Williams that she wrote about my son, Thomas. I'm doing a song from Lady in the Dark, which I did with Ted. There's a wide variety of music."