Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Victoria Clark & KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Perform 'Anagram' on the TODAY SHOW

The musical is now running at the Booth Theatre.

Dec. 27, 2022  

This morning, Victoria Clark, Justin Cooley, and the cast of Kimberly Akimbo performed "Anagram" on The TODAY Show.

The appearance marks the productions first televised performance. Kimberly Akimbo is now running on Broadway at the Booth Theatre. Watch the new video below!

A new musical with book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori, based on the critically-acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire, choreographed by Danny Mefford, and directed by Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo had its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company, where it opened to rave reviews last winter.

The production's Music Director is Chris Fenwick. Kimberly Akimbo features orchestrations by John Clancy, with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt. The album will be produced by Jeanine Tesori, John Clancy, and David Stone with Kurt Deutsch serving as executive producer.

The Broadway company of Kimberly Akimbo features the company from the Atlantic Theater world premiere production: Tony Award-winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi) as Kimberly, Justin Cooley (who is making his Broadway debut), Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Alli Mauzey (Cry Baby, Wicked), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Olivia Elease Hardy (Broadway debut), Fernell Hogan (The Prom, Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Broadway debut), and Nina White (Broadway debut).

Kimberly Akimbo features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, and wig, hair, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas. The Production Stage Manager is Arabella Powell and casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA.

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.

Watch the performance video here:






Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
voting ends in


Related Stories
Video: Bonnie Milligan & Alli Mauzey Sing a Parody of Sisters Photo
Video: Bonnie Milligan & Alli Mauzey Sing a Parody of 'Sisters'
Watch Kimberly Akimbo's Bonnie Milligan and Alli Mauzey sing a parody of 'Sisters' from the Christmas classic, White Christmas!
VIDEO: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Releases Music Video for Anagram Photo
VIDEO: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Releases Music Video for 'Anagram'
The new musical Kimberly Akimbo is winning hearts eight times a week at the Booth Theater! Watch the music video for the song 'Anagram' - featuring Victoria Clark and Justin Cooley!
Debut of the Month: Olivia Elease Hardy in KIMBERLY AKIMBO Photo
Debut of the Month: Olivia Elease Hardy in KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Read BroadwayWorld's latest edition of Debut of the Month, featuring Kimberly Akimbo's Olivia Elease Hardy! Hardy discusses her journey to the Broadway stage, and how she and her character have become one!
Get A Free Schmackarys Cookie on KIMBERLY AKIMBO! Photo
Get A Free Schmackary's Cookie on KIMBERLY AKIMBO!
This week KIMBERLY AKIMBO and Schmackary's are teaming up to to 'make your shitty life better!' This week only, Broadway fans can stop by Schmackary's in New York between 4 and 6 pm for one free cookie of your choice, including the new Kimberly's Great Adventure Cookie.

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Point of View Hoodie

Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Point of View Hoodie

Kimberly Akimbo Faux Candy Logo Necklace

Kimberly Akimbo Faux Candy Logo Necklace

Kimberly Akimbo Second Time Pouch

Kimberly Akimbo Second Time Pouch

Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Perspective Raglan

Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Perspective Raglan




From This Author - Michael Major


Toronto-Based Pop Outfit Techno Westerns Release 'Mystery Man'Toronto-Based Pop Outfit Techno Westerns Release 'Mystery Man'
December 27, 2022

Listen to the catchy new single from Toronto-based pop outfit Techno Westerns who dazzle with a tale of losing oneself on “Mystery Man.” The electric single “Mystery Man” can be found on the new Techno Westerns EP “Midnight,” a collection of music meticulously crafted by New Zealand native and Techno Westerns frontman Wyatt Hautonga.
Review Roundup: BROADWAY RISING Documentary Comes to VODReview Roundup: BROADWAY RISING Documentary Comes to VOD
December 27, 2022

Directed by Amy Rice and produced by Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Broadway Rising tells the inspiring journey back to the stage and the toll of the pandemic on the Broadway community after a historic closure. Check out what critics thought about the documentary now!
VIDEO: Watch the M3GAN 'First Look' FeaturetteVIDEO: Watch the M3GAN 'First Look' Featurette
December 27, 2022

Watch the ‘First Look’ featurette video for M3GAN. From the most prolific minds in horror—James Wan, the filmmaker behind the Saw, Insidious and The Conjuring franchises, and Blumhouse, the producer of the Halloween films, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man—comes a fresh new face in terror.
VIDEO: Go Behind MATILDA's Musical Numbers In New Netflix FeaturetteVIDEO: Go Behind MATILDA's Musical Numbers In New Netflix Featurette
December 27, 2022

Netflix has shared a new 'Dance, Maggots, Dance!' featurette, going behind the scenes of the musical numbers in the new film adaptation of Matilda the Musical. The featurette also includes interviews with Emma Thompson, Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch, director Matthew Warchus, and more. Watch the new video now!
Homeboy Sandman Announces 13 Straight Days of New MusicHomeboy Sandman Announces 13 Straight Days of New Music
December 27, 2022

Prolific rapper Homeboy Sandman is back with new music in the form of his upcoming project 12 Days of Christmas & Dia de Los Reyes. Homeboy Sandman will be releasing a song per day beginning on December 25th with lead single “First Day of Christmas.” The complete album 12 Days of Christmas & Dia de Los Reyes will be released via Dirty Looks.
share