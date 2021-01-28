VIDEO: U.S. Postal Service Commemorates August Wilson With Stamp; Virtual Event to Feature Phylicia Rashad & More
Tune into the virtual event today, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. EST.
Playwright August Wilson is being honored by the U.S Postal Service with a commemorative Forever stamp, released today, Jan. 28. A virtual event is being held today, featuring r. Joshua D. Colin, vice president, Delivery Operations, U.S. Postal Service, Constanza Romero, trustee of the August Wilson Trust and widow of August Wilson, Sakina Ansari, daughter of August Wilson, and Phylicia Rashad.
Watch below!
Customers may preorder and purchase stamps and other products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724), by mail through USA Philatelic, or at Post Office locations nationwide.
For more information CLICK HERE!
In the late 1960s, at the threshold of the Black Arts Movement, Wilson joined a group of poets, educators, and artists who formed the Centre Avenue Poets Theater Workshop. Wilson met friend and collaborator, Rob Penny, through this group, and in 1968, they co-founded the Black Horizon Theater, a community-based, Black Nationalist Theater Company in the Hill District of Pittsburgh.
Wilson served as the self-taught resident director, and Penny was the playwright-in-residence up until the mid-1970s when the company dissolved. Penny and Wilson produced several plays from and inspired by the black canon, a collection of literature and artwork by African-American artists, assembled and celebrated to raise awareness about the African-American experience. In 1970, Wilson married his first wife, Brenda Burton, and had his first daughter, Sakina Ansari Wilson.
In 1978, Wilson moved to St. Paul, Minnesota, where he concentrated more on playwriting and became a company member of the Penumbra Theatre led by colleague Lou Bellamy. In 1979, Wilson wrote Jitney, which he considered his first real play. Wilson received a fellowship from the Minneapolis Playwrights Center in 1980, and the following year, he married his second wife Judy Oliver.
Wilson's third American Century Cycle play, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which premiered at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center in 1982, was the first to gain him widespread recognition. In the same year, Wilson met Lloyd Richards, the African-American artistic director of the Yale Repertory Theatre who would direct Wilson's first six plays on Broadway. In 1987, Wilson won the Pulitzer Prize for Fences, and in 1990, The Piano Lesson earned Wilson his second Pulitzer.
