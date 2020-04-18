Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Trisha Brown Dance Company Will Stream AEROS and GROOVE AND COUNTERMOVE
The Joyce Theater Foundation has launched Bring Dance Home on its website, www.Joyce.org/BringDanceHome. This curated digital collection of performances, interviews, podcasts, film, and classes aims to bring audiences together and closer than ever before-from the comfort and safety of their own home.
Up next is Trisha Brown Dance Company with Aeros and Groove and Countermove, posting at 7pm on Tuesday, April 21 and streaming through April 26. A talkback with artists from the company will post Friday, April 24 at 7pm.
Watch it live when it airs below!
