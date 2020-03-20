VIDEO: Tony-Winner Katrina Lenk Performs 'Omar Sharif' From THE BAND'S VISIT at Feinstein's/54 Below

As part of Feinstein's/54 Below's #54BelowatHome series, the venue has released a video of Katrina Lenk singing "Omar Sharif" from her Tony Award-winning performance in The Band's Visit!

Katrina is a Tony Award winner for her performance as Dina in The Band's Visit, a role that she also performed at Off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company. Her other Broadway credits include Indecent, Once, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, and The Miracle Worker. Her regional credits include Hedwig and the Angry Inch, The Caucasian Chalk Circle, iWitness, and Lovelace: A Rock Musical. She has been on television in The Good Fight, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and The Get Down.





