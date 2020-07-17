VIDEO: Tina Turner Collaborates With Kygo on Remix of 'What's Love Got To Do With It'

Tina Turner has collaborated with Kygo on a remixed version of 'What's Love Got To Do With It'!

"'What's Love Got To Do With It' is one of my all time favorite songs, and it feels surreal to get the opportunity to work with such a legendary artist!" Kygo tweeted. "Can't wait for you all to hear it."

The single officially dropped today, and is now available on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, and more. Click here to check it out.

Watch the music video below!

A musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. A German production also opened in Spring 2019 at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg. The show officially opened on Broadway on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, choreography is by Anthony Van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and casting by Telsey + Company.

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.

