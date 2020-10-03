VIDEO: Tina Fey and the Film Cast of MEAN GIRLS Reunite in Support of Voter Registration

Plus, learn about a sweepstakes where one lucky fan will have their name written into the upcoming film adaptation of the Mean Girls musical!

In honor of Mean Girls Day, Katie Couric virtually brought together Tina Fey and the cast of Mean Girls for the first time since the 2004 premiere in support of voter registration and voting plans, an effort created in partnership with HeadCount and #GoodToVote, reminiscing on their favorite memories and revealing new behind the scenes moments.

Fey was joined by the movie's stars including Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Rachel McAdams, Ana Gasteyer, Tim Meadows, Lacey Chabert, Lizzy Caplan, Jonathan Bennett, Rajiv Surendra and Daniel Franzese.

Tina Fey talked about how she came up with the now-iconic word "fetch."

"I did some research and I sat down with some neighborhood teens and I was asking them about slang," she said. "I just started thinking 'oh whatever I put in the movie now, by the time the movie gets made, it will be over, so just make up something fake.' Fetch just short for the word fetching was appealing so I just made it up."

Lohan also revealed that she had originally wanted to play the role of Regina George.

"I really wanted to play Regina because I had just done a movie, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, where I was kind of like a weirdo in it and I was like, 'but I want to do a movie where I get to be pretty and dress pretty'," she said. "The more that I read the script over and over, I started to really relate to Katy and her sensitivity and the trapeze of emotions that she goes through."

As announced during the reunion, the hit Broadway musical Mean Girls is launching an online sweepstakes where one lucky fan will win the opportunity to be written into the script of the upcoming Mean Girls musical film. To enter, go to MeanGirlsBroadway.com/Oct3.

Watch the full video below!

