VIDEO: 'Theater History' Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category

The category was featured on last night's episode.

Feb. 10, 2023  

"Theatre History" was featured as the final category on last night's episode of Jeopardy!

The clue read: "In 1904, wearing a harness, actress Nina Boucicault became the first to play this character onstage."

Watch the clip below to see if you answered correctly!

Recently, Jeopardy has featured an Idina Menzel category, a Tony-Winning Musicalscategory, a "Broadway is Back" category, a Broadway Musicals category, a Shakespeare's Women category, and a Stephen Sondheim category.

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show™, is in its 38th season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host.

The show holds the Guinness World Records® title for the most Emmy® Awards won by a TV game show (35 Emmys); it is also the recipient of a 2011 Peabody Award. JEOPARDY! is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company; it is distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by CBS Television International, both units of CBS Corp.

Watch the video clip here:




