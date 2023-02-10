VIDEO: 'Theater History' Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category

"Theatre History" was featured as the final category on last night's episode of Jeopardy!

The clue read: "In 1904, wearing a harness, actress Nina Boucicault became the first to play this character onstage."

Watch the clip below to see if you answered correctly!

Recently, Jeopardy has featured an Idina Menzel category, a Tony-Winning Musicalscategory, a "Broadway is Back" category, a Broadway Musicals category, a Shakespeare's Women category, and a Stephen Sondheim category.

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show™, is in its 38th season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host.

The show holds the Guinness World Records® title for the most Emmy® Awards won by a TV game show (35 Emmys); it is also the recipient of a 2011 Peabody Award. JEOPARDY! is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company; it is distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by CBS Television International, both units of CBS Corp.

Watch the video clip here:



