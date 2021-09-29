VIDEO: The Stars of ALADDIN, THE LION KING & FROZEN Perform a Medley on THE VIEW!

To celebrate the return of Broadway, The View brought in the Broadway casts of The Lion King & Aladdin, and the stars of the North American tour of Frozen to perform a medley!

The performance featured from Aladdin: Michael Maliakel, Shoba Narayan and Michael James Scott; from The Lion King: Brandon A. McCall and Adrienne Walker; and from the Frozen North American tour: Caroline Innerbichler and Caroline Bowman.

Check out the video below!

Watch our special medley performance on this morning's episode of The View! pic.twitter.com/Ju8Xu7Jr39 - Disney on Broadway (@disneybroadway) September 29, 2021

Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

Approaching 24 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 25 global productions have been seen by nearly 110 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher), The Lion King has made theatrical history with six productions worldwide running 15 or more years and four others running 20 or more years.

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award®-winning animated film, opened on Broadway to critical acclaim at the New Amsterdam Theatre on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 14 New Amsterdam Theatre house records. Worldwide it has welcomed more than 10 million people and grossed over $1 billion. By the end of 2021, it will be playing in Holland, Germany and Mexico, in addition to Broadway.