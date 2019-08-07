VIDEO: The Skivvies Take Over Joe's Pub!

The Skivvies recently returned to Joe's Pub for their 7th anniversary show and we've got a special look inside the undie-rocking evening!

The show included performances from Ephraim Sykes, Bonnie Milligan, Nathan Lee Graham, Nick Adams, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Kevin Zak, Mary Kate Morrissey, and L'ogan J'ones.

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, award-winning NYC actor/musicians doing stripped down versions of eclectic covers and comedic, genre-hopping mashups. Not only are the arrangements stripped down - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform. It's undie-rock at its finest.

Molina (Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd, Candide) and Cearley (Pageant, A Midsummer Night's Dream, All Shook Up) started The Skivvies on YouTube becoming sensations with their covers of artists like Robyn, Carole King and Rihanna. Their live show, featuring Tony winning special guests, is wildly fun, packed with big voices and crazy harmonies. But no pants.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You