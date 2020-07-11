VIDEO: The Early Night Show With Joshua Turchin Releases New Episode Benefitting The Ukulele Kids Club
The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) releases a new episode to support the Ukulele Kids Club. Season four, episode three features special guests: Chloé A. Bryan (Broadway's School of Rock), Stephanie Epstein (Ukulele Kids Club), Grace DeAmicis (Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Olivia DeAmicis (Netflix's Dolly Parton's Heartstrings), and Carly Gold (Broadway's The Ferryman, Broadway Nat'l Tour of Fun Home).
Check it out below!
Joshua Turchin is thrilled to dedicate this episode to support the Ukulele Kids Club supporting the #UKCBroadway initiative (led by Abby Jaros) with an all ukulele episode ahead of his live concert on the UKC Facebook Live tonight, July 11, 2020 at 7:30pm EDT. All UKC live performances, including UKC Broadway, and past performances are archived on the UKC Facebook Live page at https://www.facebook.com/UkuleleKidsClubInc/live_videos/
The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin-Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) is created, written and accompanied by 13 year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, A Christmas Story Broadway National Tour). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV and Film performers.
Joshua Turchin (@joshuaturchin) enjoys watching late night television, but isn't allowed to stay up late because he's still a kid. His love for late-night inspired him to create "The Early Night Show" to bring a variety night of Broadway, comedy and original music to a family-friendly audience. Turchin is encouraging other performers from the Broadway, TV and Film communities to DM him on Instagram for more collaborations to help entertain everyone who may be isolated during the recent coronavirus outbreak.
At 13-years-old, Turchin is already an accomplished performer and composer. He wrote the book, music and lyrics of The Perfect Fit, a new musical about the lives and loves of musical theater adolescents which won awards for Best Book of a Musical and Best Ensemble recently at Tony-Award Winning Producer Ken Davenport's Rave Theater Festival. He recently finished the run of Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation as the youngest cast member in the show's 38 year history, and also performed alongside Peter Gallagher and Harvey Fierstein as Flounder in The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film Concert at The Hollywood Bowl. He performed around the U.S. in two Broadway National Tours, and has numerous developmental works, concerts and national voice-overs on his resume. His musical theater experience along with his naturally charismatic personality and extensive work as a professional musician and host led him to write the cabaret series.
For more entertainment, follow Joshua Turchin on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/joshuaturchin, on Facebook http://www.twitter.com/turchindjoshua, or visit his YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/JoshuaTurchin1.
