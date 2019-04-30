VIDEO: The Cast of KISS ME, KATE Performs 'Too Darn Hot' on TODAY

This morning, the cast of the Tony-nominated musical "Kiss Me, Kate" hit the plaza during TODAY's Best of Broadway Week with a live performance of "Too Darn Hot."

Watch the performance below!

Kiss Me, Kate stars Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara as "Kate/Lilli Vanessi," Tony Award nominee Will Chase as "Petruchio/Fred Graham," Corbin Bleu as "Lucentio/Bill Calhoun," Terence Archie as "Harrison Howell," Mel Johnson Jr. as "Harry Trevor/Baptista," James T. Lane as "Paul," Stephanie Styles as "Lois Lane/Bianca," Adrienne Walker as "Hattie," Lance Coadie Williams as "Gangster (Second Man)" and John Pankow as "Gangster (First Man)."

The cast also includes Darius Barnes, Preston Truman Boyd, Will Burton, Derrick Cobey, Jesmille Darbouze, Rick Faugno, Haley Fish, Tanya Haglund, Erica Mansfield, Marissa McGowan, Sarah Meahl, Justin Prescott, Christine Cornish Smith, Sherisse Springer, Sam Strasfeld and Travis Waldschmidt.

In the constellation of musical comedy masterpieces, Kiss Me, Kate shines as perhaps Broadway's most sparkling achievement. This is the winner of the first-ever Tony Award for Best Musical, alive with onstage romance, backstage passion, comedy high and low, a dash of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, and a stylish, sexy, sophisticated songbook that includes "Too Darn Hot," "So In Love" and "Always True To You In My Fashion." Once again, Roundabout catapults you to musical comedy heaven, with a brand-new Kiss Me, Kate.

The creative team includes David Rockwell (Sets), Jeff Mahshie (Costumes), Donald Holder (Lighting), Brian Ronan (Sound), David Brian Brown (Hair & Wig design), Larry Hochman (Orchestrations), David Chase (Dance Arrangements) and Amanda Green(Additional Material).





