VIDEO: The Cast of & JULIET Performs 'I Want It That Way'

The cast of & Juliet gathered virtually for a performance of I Want It That Way by the Backstreet Boys!

Watch the video below!

Doing lockdown, our way ?



A little something from us, to you: keep your spirits high and glitter to hand, 'cuz... #IWantItThatWay a??i?? pic.twitter.com/NOpbu1jtPR - & Juliet (@julietmusical) May 1, 2020

This vital new musical sees Juliet getting over Romeo by running off to Paris with Nurse and her best friends on a whirlwind trip of romance and self-discovery. You know, like a normal young woman! Shakespeare and his wife Anne Hathaway may have their own ideas but this is Juliet's story now. So don't tell her how it ends.



A timely and timeless tale of one independent young woman writing her own story, & Juliet is a riotous comic blast of fun and glorious pop music that proves when it comes to love, there's always life after Romeo...

Miriam-Teak Lee leads the cast in the role of Juliet, with Cassidy Janson as Anne Hathaway, Oliver Tompsett as William Shakespeare, David Bedella as Lance, Arun Blair-Mangat as May, Jordan Luke Gage as Romeo, Melanie La Barrie as Nurse, and Tim Mahendran Francois.





