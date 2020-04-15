THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
Click Here for More Articles on THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

VIDEO: THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Cast Performs 'Dance To The Day'

Article Pixel Apr. 15, 2020  

The West End cast of The Prince of Egypt has released an exclusive lockdown jam from Christine Allado (Tzipporah) and Luke Brady (Moses). See their acoustic performance of 'Dance To The Day' - a new song from the musical.

Check it out below!

The Prince of Egypt premiered at London's Dominion Theatre on February 25, 2020.

The Prince of Egypt has music and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award-winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Godspell), a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas) and features 10 brand new songs written by Stephen Schwartz, together with five of his acclaimed songs from the Dreamworks Animation film.

The cast of 43 features Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Queen Tuya), Gary Wilmot (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari), Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron), Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Rachael Ireson, Kalene Jeans, Christian Alexander Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Molly Smith, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward together with young performers Leo Babet, Jonah Collier, Taylor Jenkins, Mia Lakha, Iman Pabani and Hannah Selk.

The show's original cast recording will be released on April 3.

Get the best prices on tickets to The Prince of Egypt on TodayTix - click here.
VIDEO: THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Cast Performs 'Dance To The Day'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Josh Groban Sings 'You'll Never Walk Alone' For His Second #ShowerSongs Performance
  • VIDEO: The Public Theater Shares HAMILTON's Tribute to A CHORUS LINE
  • VIDEO: ALADDIN Cast Members Teach the 'Arabian Nights' Choreography
  • VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays 'Memory' From CATS
  • VIDEO: Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, John Mulaney, and More Take Part in New Song 'The Radius of Love' About Staying Home
  • VIDEO: Sierra Boggess Performs 'Come to My Garden' From THE SECRET GARDEN With Her Sister and Brother in Law