VIDEO: THE LION KING Returns to Broadway- Watch Highlights!

The night must end and the sun will rise! Broadway is officially back with four more musicals triumphantly making their return to the stage last night, September 14. The circle of life continues at the Minskoff Theatre, where the cast of The Lion King took their first bows since March 2020. Below, watch as creator Julie Taylor addresses the audience with a heartfelt speech before the show, catch clips from the beloved opening number, and enjoy as the cast takes their bows!

The Broadway cast of the The Lion King stars Stephen Carlile as Scar, L. Steven Taylor as Mufasa, Tshidi Manye as Rafiki, Cameron Pow as Zazu, Ben Jeffrey as Pumbaa, Fred Berman as Timon, Brandon A. McCall as Simba, Adrienne Walker as Nala, James Brown-Orleans as Banzai, Bonita J. Hamilton as Shenzi and Robb Sapp as Ed. Vince Ermita and Corey J. alternate as Young Simba, and Alayna Martus and Sydney Elise Russell alternate as Young Nala.

Approaching 24 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 25 global productions have been seen by nearly 110 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher), The Lion King has made theatrical history with six productions worldwide running 15 or more years and four others running 20 or more years.

