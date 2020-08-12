VIDEO: Syndee Winters Will Perform 'Where or When' From BABES IN ARMS as Part of R&H Goes Pop!
Upcoming R&H Goes Pop! episodes will feature fresh takes on Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart's collaborations
To celebrate the 100th anniversary of Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart's first professional collaboration, upcoming R&H Goes Pop! episodes will feature fresh arrangements from across the legendary duo's catalog of enduring American standards. Today's video will feature Broadway performer Syndee Winters (Hamilton, The Lion King) performing a contemporary take on "Where or When" from the 1937 Rodgers & Hart musical Babes in Arms.
Watch the video TODAY, Wednesday, August 12 at 1 p.m. ET right here!
Winters was last seen on Broadway as Nala in The Lion King. Additional Broadway credits include Hamilton, Pippin and Motown the Musical. In 2018, she appeared alongside John Legend in the Grammy-nominated and Emmy-winning cast of NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. Most recently, Winters created and starred in LENA: A Moment with a Lady, a one-woman play with music celebrating the life of American icon Lena Horne.
R&H Goes Pop! - At Home (previously R&H Goes Live!) is an ongoing series that features some of Broadway's best performing stripped-down, contemporary versions of iconic Rodgers & Hammerstein tunes. The series launched on March 25 with Jeremy Jordan singing "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! Past performers include Kelli Barrett, Jarrod Spector, Laura Osnes, Ryan McCartan, Kyle Selig, Matt Doyle, Derek Klena, Christy Altomare, Laura Michelle Kelly, Natalie Weiss, Danielle Wade, Jelani Alladin, Christiani Pitts, Austin Scott and Alexa Cepeda. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks. Previous performances can be viewed on The Rodgers & Hammerstein YouTube channel HERE.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Ben Vereen's Son, Ben Vereen Jr., Has Died
BroadwayWorld is saddened to hear of the passing of Benjamin Vereen Jr., the son of Tony-winning actor Ben Vereen....
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry and More to Take Part in Upcoming HAM4CHANGE Fundraiser
On Saturday, August 15th, at 4pm PT/7pm ET, members of the original cast of the Tony Award-Winning Broadway Musical Hamilton will come together for th...
VIDEO: Olivia Newton-John Talks Memories of XANADU for the Film's 40th Anniversary
In honor of the 40th anniversary of the musical film Xanadu, star Olivia Newton-John shared what it was like working on the film, what it was like to ...
Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Album Awards; BEETLEJUICE Wins Best New Broadway Cast Recording!
The people have spoken and the results are in for the 2020 BWW Albums/CDs Awards, recognizing the best releases from 2019 & 2020. ...
Award-Winning Director and Choreographer Tony Charmoli Dies at Age 99
Tony Charmoli died peacefully on the evening of August 7th at his home in the Hollywood Hills. He was 99. Tony had a decades long, award-winning caree...
Audra McDonald, George Salazar, and Joshua Colley Will Headline STICKS & STONES Benefit
Grammy & Emmy-winning composer & conductor John McDaniel and lyricist/librettist Scott Logsdon will present an online highlights concert of their new ...