VIDEO: Syndee Winters Will Perform 'Where or When' From BABES IN ARMS as Part of R&H Goes Pop!

Upcoming R&H Goes Pop! episodes will feature fresh takes on Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart's collaborations

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart's first professional collaboration, upcoming R&H Goes Pop! episodes will feature fresh arrangements from across the legendary duo's catalog of enduring American standards. Today's video will feature Broadway performer Syndee Winters (Hamilton, The Lion King) performing a contemporary take on "Where or When" from the 1937 Rodgers & Hart musical Babes in Arms.

Watch the video TODAY, Wednesday, August 12 at 1 p.m. ET right here!

Winters was last seen on Broadway as Nala in The Lion King. Additional Broadway credits include Hamilton, Pippin and Motown the Musical. In 2018, she appeared alongside John Legend in the Grammy-nominated and Emmy-winning cast of NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. Most recently, Winters created and starred in LENA: A Moment with a Lady, a one-woman play with music celebrating the life of American icon Lena Horne.

R&H Goes Pop! - At Home (previously R&H Goes Live!) is an ongoing series that features some of Broadway's best performing stripped-down, contemporary versions of iconic Rodgers & Hammerstein tunes. The series launched on March 25 with Jeremy Jordan singing "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! Past performers include Kelli Barrett, Jarrod Spector, Laura Osnes, Ryan McCartan, Kyle Selig, Matt Doyle, Derek Klena, Christy Altomare, Laura Michelle Kelly, Natalie Weiss, Danielle Wade, Jelani Alladin, Christiani Pitts, Austin Scott and Alexa Cepeda. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks. Previous performances can be viewed on The Rodgers & Hammerstein YouTube channel HERE.

