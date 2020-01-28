VIDEO: Sting and the Cast of THE LAST SHIP Perform on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Late Late Show guest Sting moves from the couch to the stage area to perform "The Last Ship" with the cast of his show by the same name.

Watch the performance below!

The Last Ship is the heartfelt and empowering musical by multiple Grammy Award® winner Sting. Featuring original music and lyrics by Sting as well as a few of his best-loved songs-"Island of Souls," "All This Time," and "When We Dance"-The Last Ship is coming to Los Angeles after a critically acclaimed Canadian, UK, and Irish tour.

Sting stars as shipyard foreman Jackie White at every performance

Set in the shipbuilding community in Tyne and Wear, UK, THE LAST SHIP tells the story of a young man who returns home after 17 years at sea. Tensions between past and future flare in both his family and his town. He finds that the local shipyard, around which the community has always revolved, is closing, and no one knows what will come next, only that a half-built ship towers over the terraces of working-class homes. With the engine fired and pistons in motion, picket lines are drawn as the foreman and his wife fight to hold their community together in the face of the gathering storm.

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You