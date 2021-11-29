VIDEO: Stephen Sondheim at the Tony Awards

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported on Friday, Broadway lost its greatest icon in Stephen Sondheim, who passed away at the age of 91. The legendary composer is widely acknowledged as the most innovative, most influential, and most important composer and lyricist in modern Broadway history.

Today we are flashing back to his many accomplishments at the Tony Awards, which included wins for Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods, Passion, and a Lifetime Achievement Award. Watch clips from his acceptance speeches below.

Also, click here to watch as cast members of Broadway shows and some very special guests joined together on Duffy Square's iconic red steps to honor his life with "Sunday" from Sunday in the Park with George. And watch his 2010 80th Birthday concert here and his tribute at the Kennedy Center Honors here.