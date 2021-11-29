VIDEO: Broadway Salutes Stephen Sondheim at the 1993 Kennedy Center Honors

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported on Friday, Broadway lost its greatest icon in Stephen Sondheim, who passed away at the age of 91. The legendary composer is widely acknowledged as the most innovative, most influential, and most important composer and lyricist in modern Broadway history.

Today we are flashing back to an epic moment in Sondheim's career- when he received his Kennedy Center Honor in 1993. Watch the full tribute below, which included performances from Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander, Angela Lansbury, and Scott Bakula.

Also, click here to watch as cast members of Broadway shows and some very special guests joined together on Duffy Square's iconic red steps to honor his life with "Sunday" from Sunday in the Park with George. And watch his 2010 80th Birthday concert here.