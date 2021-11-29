VIDEO: Leading Ladies of Broadway Tribute Stephen Sondheim

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported on Friday, Broadway lost its greatest icon in Stephen Sondheim, who passed away at the age of 91. The legendary composer is widely acknowledged as the most innovative, most influential, and most important composer and lyricist in modern Broadway history.

Today we are flashing back to one of our favorite Sondheim tributes- his 80th Birthday concert, performed with the New York Philharmonic in 2010. Watch performances of "Beautiful Girls" (David Hyde Piece), "Ladies Who Lunch" (Patti LuPone), "Losing My Mind" (Marin Mazzie), "The Glamorous Life" (Audra McDonald), "Could I Leave You?" (Donna Murphy), "Not a Day Goes By" (Bernadette Peters), and "I'm Still Here" (Elaine Stritch), conducted by Paul Gemignani.

Also, click here to watch as cast members of Broadway shows and some very special guests joined together on Duffy Square's iconic red steps to honor his life with "Sunday" from Sunday in the Park with George.