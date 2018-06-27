VIDEO: Stephanie J Block and Jarrod Spector Spill What it Was Like Performing THE CHER SHOW for Cher

Bio musicals are tricky in their own way, but what's it like when the source of the life's story is sitting in the fifth row? Stephanie J. Block, Jarrod Spector, and the cast of The Cher Show found this out firsthand when the iconic diva snuck in to see the show's Chicago debut. They chat with WGN about the experience and the show below!

Cher didn't hold back when her thoughts were solicited. "Some parts of it are really fabulous. We're going to work on the other parts. In many parts, it was much, much better than I thought it would be. And there were no parts where I wanted to gouge my eyes out," she told the Chicago Tribune. "It needs work. I'm not supposed to say that but I don't care."

She continues: "If they can impress me, they're doing good."

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way.

The Cher Show is her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: The kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon. The Cher Showis 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequins shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.

Let's do this, bitches!

The Cher Show will star Tony Award nominee Stephanie J. Block (Falsettos, The Mystery of Edwin Drood), Teal Wicks (Wicked, Finding Neverland), and Micaela Diamond(Broadway debut) in the role of the iconic singer and actress at various times in her life and career. They will be joined by Tony Award nominee Jarrod Spector(Beautiful, Jersey Boys) as Sonny Bono, Tony Award nominee Michael Berresse (Kiss Me, Kate; A Chorus Line) as Bob Mackie, Michael Campayno (Wicked) as Rob Camilletti, Matthew Hydzik(West Side Story, Side Show) as Gregg Allman, Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner(Prince of Broadway, Side Show) as Georgia Holt, and Dee Roscioli(Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof) as the Standby for Star and Lady.

