VIDEO: SpongeBob SquarePants Cast Lights Up Thanksgiving Day Parade

This Thanksgiving, a magical march returns to the streets of New York City and to homes across the U.S. as the 91st Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® kicks-off the holiday season with its signature spectacle of wonder. BroadwayWorld will bring you all of this year's Broadway performances!

SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway began preview performances on Monday, November 6th with an official opening on Monday, December 4th at The Palace Theatre. Check out the cast in action at the parade!

SpongeBob SquarePants is a new musical with a book by Kyle Jarrow, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt, choreography by Christopher Gattelli, and conceived and directed by Tina Landau.

The SpongeBob SquarePants cast includes Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Lilli Cooper as Sandy Cheeks, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton and Danny Skinner as Patrick Star.

