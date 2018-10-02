VIDEO: Something's Coming for Ansel Elgort! Meet WEST SIDE STORY's New Star

Oct. 2, 2018  

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, film star Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver, The Fault In Our Stars) has been cast in the leading role of Tony in Steven Spielberg's upcoming remake of the movie musical West Side Story. Elgort will be stepping into the iconic role originated by Larry Kert on Broadway and embodied by Richard Beymer in the classic film.

Before he takes on the iconic role, we take a closer look at his career so far!

Ansel in Hairspray at La Guardia Arts (2010):

Ansel in Rent at Stagedoor Manor (2011):

Ansel in Regrets at Manhattan Theatre Club (2012):

Ansel in The Fault in Our Stars (2014):

Ansel in Baby Driver (2017):

Ansel sings Easy (2017):

Ansel in Supernova (2018):

