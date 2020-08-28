VIDEO: Sierra Boggess Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here today, August 28 (12pm ET), as he chats with Broadway's favorite soprano, Sierra Boggess!

Boggess will headline a livestream concert, hosted by Sirius XM star Seth Rudetsky, on Sunday, August 30 at 8 PM ET with a one-time-only rebroadcast Monday, August 31 at 3 PM ET.

Boggess is an Olivier nominated actress, best known world-wide not only for re-inventing the coveted role of 'Christine Daae' in Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, but for Lord Webber himself going on record to say that "she's the best, the best Christine certainly." Boggess portrayed the role in the Broadway, West End, and the televised 25th Anniversary concert productions of Phantom.Sierra made her Broadway debut as Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid, receiving Drama Desk and Drama League Nominations, as well as the Broadway.com Audience Award for Favorite Female Breakthrough Performance.

Her additional Broadway credits include Master Class, It Shoulda Been You, The Phantom of The Opera, and School of Rock. Boggess' Off-Broadway credits include Love, Loss, and What I Wore and Music in the Air, alongside Kristin Chenoweth, for New York City Center's Encores! Series.

In the West End, Boggess has appeared as Fantine in Les Miserablesand originated the role of Christine Daae in Love Never Dies, the critically acclaimed sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, receiving an Olivier Award Nomination for her performance. Sierra starred as Cinderella in the highly anticipated Hollywood Bowl production of Into the Woods where the Los Angeles Times raved of her "crystalline singing and gameness for comedy... Boggess' Cinderella was enchanting." Prior to that she starred as Danielle DeBarbarac in the new musical, Ever After at the Alliance Theatre as well as starred in the world premiere of the new play The Age of Innocence at Hartford Stage for which she received a nomination for a Connecticut Critics Circle Award for her portrayal of Countess Ellen Olenska.

Sierra's concert appearances include multiple engagements with BBC Proms at Royal Albert Hall, Lincoln Center's American Songbook Series The Lyrics of David Zippel, The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, Broadway By The Year at Town Hall, Guys and Dollsat Carnegie Hall opposite Patrick Wilson, Megan Mullally and Nathan Lane, and The Secret Gardenat Lincoln Center. She has toured with her cellist sister, Summer Boggess and musical director, Brian Hertzall over the United States as well as Japan and Australia with her concert show which has been preserved live and released on CD, Awakening: Live at 54 Below.