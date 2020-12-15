VIDEO: Sheryl Lee Ralph Performs Special Holiday Mash Up on Today's TAMRON HALL
Watch the Tony-nominated star perform 'Go Tell It on the Mountain' and 'We Wish You a Merry Christmas'.
On the Tuesday, December 15 edition of "Tamron Hall," Tony-nominated actress and Broadway legend Sheryl Lee Ralph joined Tamron to help celebrate military families during "HALLelujah it's the holidays - a week of gifts galore" with a special holiday mash up of "Go Tell It on the Mountain" and "We Wish You a Merry Christmas." Sheryl also discussed her Audible project, "Redefining DIVA 2.0: Life Lessons from The Original Dreamgirl" and shared her gratitude for military families.
Watch the clip below!
Sheryl on recording her book "Redefining DIVA 2.0" for Audible:
"When I wrote the book, it was at one part of my life, but eight years later, so much has changed. So much has gone on and so many people said to me, you've got to do an Audible version of this, an audio version, then Audible heard about it and now it's available."
Sheryl on her message of encouragement for others to find power in themselves:
"I cannot say it enough. In all the relationships you will ever have in life the number one greatest relationship is with yourself. You must be able to love yourself. Encourage yourself, tell yourself that everything, no matter what the situation, it's gonna be alright. Because I am here, I am living, I am breathing, which gives me a choice to move forward. Not bitter, but better."
Sheryl on honoring active military, veterans and their families:
"To anyone who is in service to this country, let me tell you, they will never get all that they truly deserve. One, to be the kind of person that says, I will lay my life down for my country and its people - you should never be hungry, you should never be without a home, you should never be without healthcare. You should have everything you deserve for the rest of your life for committing to save my life, whenever it's needed."
