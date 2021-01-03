VIDEO: Seth Rudetsky Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with the wonderful Seth Rudetsky, who is back for two very special concerts with Alex Brightman today, January 3 (8pm) and Monday, January 4 (3pm).

"We had all of these concerts planned for Provincetown and [we realized] it wasn't going to happen," said Seth of the origins of his virtual concert series. "I said, 'We've gotta bring it online and we've gotta be the first.' I knew that people would figure out how to do live concerts."

As the team was ironing out technical glitches in the spring, Seth admitted that they considered pre-taping the series."[My husband] James was watching and he said, 'We're so starved for live performing that it doesn't matter if there are technical glitches. It's so magical to see something live happening again. You have to make these concerts live, even if there are mistakes...'"

Watch below as he talks even more about the series, picks some of his favorite moments of Stars in the House, recalls stories from his time in Disaster! and so much more.

Are you a student with a .edu email address? Find out how you have save 40% on tickets!

Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, the series offers viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers!

This weekend's guest is Alex Brightman-a two-time Tony nominated actor, best known for his star turns in School of Rock and Beetlejuice on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include Glory Days, Wicked, Big Fish, and Matilda. Other stage credits include The History Boys (CTG/Ahmanson Theatre), Nobody Loves You (The Old Globe), Soon (Signature Theatre), and How I Paid For College (The HUB Theatre). He can be seen in the upcoming film, Here Today, starring Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish. You can also catch Alex this coming October on Netflix's brand new animated series, Deadendia. Other TV credits include Important Things w/ Demetri Martin, The Good Fight, Documentary Now!, Teen Titans GO, and this current season of Law & Order: SVU. Musical writing credits include It's Kind of a Funny Story (music & lyrics by Drew Gasparini) and The Whipping Boy (music & lyrics by Drew Gasparini). His latest play, Everything is Fine was a finalist in ScreenCraft's "Stage to Screen" script competition and is currently in development.