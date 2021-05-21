Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Senator Chuck Schumer & More Celebrate Broadway's Return in Times Square

Broadway is back (soon) and leaders from the industry are spreading the word! 

May. 21, 2021  

Earlier today, leaders from the Broadway community gathered in Duffy Square to celebrate, what else, but the return on Broadway. "The reviews are in. We are closer than ever to closing the curtain on COVID-19" said New York Senator Chuck Schumer. "And when Broadway comes back, New York comes back!"

Watch below as he is joined by Brian Stokes Mitchell and Joe Benincasa (Actors Fund), Lauren Reid and Charlotte St. Martin (Broadway League), James Claffey (Local One IATSE) and more to discuss Save Our Stages (now Shuttered Venue Operator's Grant Program), which is bringing Broadway back to work.

Find out which shows are returning and when HERE!

