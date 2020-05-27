VIDEO: See Skylar Astin in the New Trailer For Secret Society of Second-Born Royals on Disney+
The trailer for the new original film on Disney+, Secret Society of Second-Born Royals was released today! "Secret Society of Second Born Royals," is a contemporary princess story starring Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Skylar Astin and more.
Check out the trailer below!
They're not the heirs, but they're destined to protect the throne. Secret Society of Second-Born Royals, an Original Movie, is streaming July 17 on #DisneyPlus. #SSSBR pic.twitter.com/6SlBnzL1hv- Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 27, 2020
"Secret Society of Second Born Royals" introduces Sam (Peyton Lee), a rebellious princess second in line to the throne of the kingdom of Illyria. Just as Sam's disinterest in the royal way of life is at an all-time high, she is stunned to learn that she has superpowers and belongs to a secret society with a longstanding tradition of covertly keeping the peace throughout the kingdom. The movie follows Sam's adventures at a top-secret training program for a new class of second born royals tasked with saving the world.
