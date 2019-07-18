VIDEO: See Lin-Manuel Miranda In The Official Trailer For HIS DARK MATERIALS On HBO
The official trailer for season one of "His Dark Materials" on HBO dropped at San Diego Comic Con this week and officially hit the web tonight! The series stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy, and Dafne Keen.
Watch the epic first look below!
Adapting Philip Pullman's award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, the first season follows Lyra, a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children, and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust.
As she journeys through the worlds, including our own, Lyra meets Will, a determined and courageous boy. Together, they encounter extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living -and the dead- in their hands.
His Dark Materials is coming soon to HBO.