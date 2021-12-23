VIDEO: See Andrew Lloyd Webber at the Piano With Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Bridgerton the Musical creators Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear have come together for a Cinderella/Bridgerton mash-up!

Check out the video below of Andrew Lloyd Webber accompanying Barlow and Bear on a mashup of 'The Ball' from Cinderella, and 'Penelope Featherington' from Bridgerton the Musical!

Cinderella, the brand new musical, features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, written by Academy Award winning Emerald Fennell (Best Original Screenplay Oscar in April 2021) and with lyrics from David Zippel.

Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, released their highly-anticipated concept album, The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical on September 10, 2021. Consisting of 15 original songs, The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical concept album is the culmination of Barlow & Bear's artistic vision to bring their unanticipated viral sensation directly to their fans in its entirety.