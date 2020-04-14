Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Sara Holdren Hosts Lecture on Adapting and Directing Shakespeare For Two River Theater's SHAKESPEARE SUNDAYS

Apr. 14, 2020  

Sara Holdren (director of Two River's Twelfth Night and of The Comedy of Errors and Macbeth for the Two River A Little Shakespeare program) shares a 45-minute lecture (the fun kind!), followed by an open Q&A session.

The event takes a look at how a director approaches creating new adaptations of Shakespeare's plays for modern audiences, taking an exciting deep dive into the process of turning a 400-year-old text into a meaningful, immediate stage event.

Check out the video below!

Sara Holdren, a director and teacher, is the Artistic Director/co-founder of Tiltyard theater company and was the lead theater critic for New York Magazine and Vulture.com. She directed this season's production of Twelfth Night at Two River Theater, and directed and adapted The Comedy of Errors and Macbeth for Two River's A Little Shakespeare program.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



