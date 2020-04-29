VIDEO: Santino Fontana, Ashley Park And More Star In THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: VIRAL MONOLOGUES

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues' seventh edition last night was one for the books! A group of the best actors in the business were paired with celebrated writers, who worked through Monday night to create unique pieces especially for them. From 6 PM on, 24 new monologues were published, one every 15 minutes.

Check out the latest round of performances below!

The performers stepping up to the plate this week included Sofia Black D'Elia, Dane DeHaan, Crystal Dickinson, Brandon J. Dirden, Minnie Driver, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Michael Esper, Willa Fitzgerald, Santino Fontana, Isabelle Fuhrman, Michael Gandolfini, Aymee Garcia, Joel Marsh Garland, Amy Hargreaves, Miles G. Jackson, Justin Kirk, Meila Kreiling, Sydney Lemmon, Katherine McNamara, Erin Moriarty, Ashley Park, Coral Peña, Rita Wilson, Anna Wood, and Alison Wright. They brought to life new works by Lemon Andersen, Pascale Armand, Courtney Baron, J. Julian Christopher, David Cote, Kristoffer Diaz, Mark T Evans, Aniello Fontano, Kevin R. Free, Daniel Goldfarb, Jason Grote, Lovell Holder, Monet Hurst-Mendoza, David Krumholtz, David Lindsay-Abaire, Eric Loo, Craig Lucas, Catya McMullen, Monique Moses, Marsha Norman, Lina Patel, Lynn Rosen, Mfoniso Udofia, Claire Zajdel, and Anna Ziegler.

On Monday night at 6 PM, actors shared brief orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. By 7 PM, writers and actors were paired, and writers got to work on crafting new monologues especially for their assigned actors. Actors received their monologues Tuesday morning at 10 AM, filmed their performances throughout the day, and at 6 PM their videos began to be released to the world, completing the 24-hour cycle.

More information for those who would like to support The 24 Hour Plays or attend a live performance in the future is available at https://24hourplays.com.





